Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 37th save

Chapman earned the save in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Detroit on Thursday, holding the Tigers scoreless over two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Chapman entered with one out in the ninth inning and a runner on third base with the Yankees staked to a three-run lead. He allowed the inherited runner to score on an infield single but set the next two hitters down in order to preserve the win. The save was Chapman's first since Aug. 26 and only his third outing since that date, a consequence of New York's penchant for winning big or walking off in the past three weeks. The down time could prove valuable down the stretch and in the playoffs, as Chapman has already logged 57 appearances and 54.1 innings this season, surpassing his workload in each of the past two campaigns. He has converted 37 of 42 save opportunities while posting a 2.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 80:25 K:BB in 2019.