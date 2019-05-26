Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches another save

Chapman allowed one unearned run on a walk but earned the save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals while recording one strikeout.

Chapman was asking for trouble when he issued a four-pitch walk to pinch-hitter Billy Hamilton, and he compounded the problem with a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Hamilton advanced to third base and subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly. The veteran left-hander has a 1.74 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB though 20.2 innings and has converted 14-of-15 save chances this season.