Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches another save

Chapman picked up his 22nd save with a scoreless frame Thursday against the Mariners. He allowed one walk and notched a strikeout over 17 pitches.

Chapman's scoreless streak was extended to 11 with another strong outing. What's more, his WHIP is sub-0.70 over that stretch. He trails only Edwin Diaz (27) for the major league lead in saves and is now tied with Boston's Craig Kimbrel in that category.

