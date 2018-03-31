Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save of season Friday
Chapman gave up a run on two hits but struck out three in the ninth inning Friday to collect his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Yangervis Solarte touched him up for an RBI double, but otherwise Chapman was as dominant as usual. He now has five strikeouts through his first two innings of the season as he looks to rebound from a relatively disappointing 2017.
