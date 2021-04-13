Chapman gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Randal Grichuk led off the ninth with a double, but Chapman let him get no further and needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to nail down the save. The southpaw has been absolutely filthy to begin the season, keeping a 0.00 ERA through four innings, and Cavan Biggio's fly out Monday was the first batter Chapman has set down on something other than a strikeout.