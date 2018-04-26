Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches fourth save Wednesday
Chapman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Twins.
The left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.80 through 10 innings while improving his K:BB to 19:4. There are mild concerns about Chapman's velocity to begin the season since he's not averaging over 100 mph with his fastball as he's done in the past, but he seems to be getting by just fine with a mere 98 mph.
