Chapman earned a save over Cleveland on Friday with a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two batters and allowed one hit.

Chapman was tagged with a leadoff double by Josh Naylor but still managed to lock down the 4-1 victory. The hard-throwing lefty has now converted all four of his save chances this season and has yet to allow a run through 6.1 innings. He's earned a save in three consecutive appearances, all coming in the last four days.