Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches save no. 11 Sunday

Chapman picked up his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Mariners with a scoreless ninth inning.

The outing certainly didn't lack drama, as he gave up hits to the first two hitters while catcher Gary Sanchez added a passed ball to make things even more interesting. However, Chapman settled down after all that and finished the game with a four-pitch strikeout of Ben Gamel. The left-hander's ERA still sits at a lofty 3.51 mark after the scoreless frame, but his FIP is much lower than that, suggesting that Chapman is more like his dominant self than the numbers suggest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast