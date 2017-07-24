Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches save no. 11 Sunday

Chapman picked up his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Mariners with a scoreless ninth inning.

The outing certainly didn't lack drama, as he gave up hits to the first two hitters while catcher Gary Sanchez added a passed ball to make things even more interesting. However, Chapman settled down after all that and finished the game with a four-pitch strikeout of Ben Gamel. The left-hander's ERA still sits at a lofty 3.51 mark after the scoreless frame, but his FIP is much lower than that, suggesting that Chapman is more like his dominant self than the numbers suggest.