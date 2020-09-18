Chapman gave up a hit and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning Thursday to record his third save of the season in a 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Holder started the ninth inning protecting a 10-3 lead, but after he got tagged for two runs and loaded the bases with one out, Chapman got the call and immediately gave up a two-run single to Bo Bichette. The Yankees closer then settled down and fanned the next two batters to end the game. Chapman appears to be back in his usual form -- he's struck out multiple hitters in six straight appearances, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings over that stretch.