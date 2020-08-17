Chapman (illness) was officially activated from the injured list as expected Monday.
Chapman is finally ready to go after spending the first few weeks ramping up, making up for lost time after a positive COVID-19 test cost him most of summer camp. His return will push Zach Britton back into a setup role.
