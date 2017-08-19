Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Out as closer
Chapman will not serve as the Yankees' closer going forward, as manager Joe Girardi said he will use him "at any point," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman has given up seven earned runs in his last 4.1 innings, and the Yankees want to take some of the pressure off in an effort to get him right. This is probably the best bullpen in baseball, so Girardi has some nice replacement options in the short term, but David Robertson and Dellin Betances should be considered the top two options for saves going forward. Chapman could certainly reclaim the ninth-inning role, but he will have to right the ship first.
