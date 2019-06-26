Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 23rd save

Chapman allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts but still earned the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Chapman only gave up a pair of singles, but a wild pitch allowed a baserunner to move into scoring position and break a string of 17 straight outings without an earned run allowed. The veteran left-hander is 23-for-25 in save chances with a 1.45 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB this season.