Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 32nd save

Chapman allowed no runs, no hits and one walk while pitching two-thirds of an inning to notch his 32nd save of the season in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox. He recorded two strikeouts.

Chapman gave up a two-out walk to Ian Kinsler, but struck out two batters to retire the side. It was the first save since Aug. 14 for the veteran left-hander. Chapman is 32-for-34 in save opportunities and has a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.