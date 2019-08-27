Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 36th save

Chapman picked up the save against the Mariners on Monday, posting a pair of strikeouts without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Yankees' 5-4 victory.

It was smooth sailing for the big lefty in this one, as he needed just 10 pitches to dispatch of the Mariners in order to pick up his 36th save of the season. Chapman has been lights-out in August, as he has yet to allow a run and has posted a 16:3 K:BB in 10 appearances for the month. The dominant stretch leaves him with a 2.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB over 51.2 innings on the season.