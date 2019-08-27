Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 36th save
Chapman picked up the save against the Mariners on Monday, posting a pair of strikeouts without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Yankees' 5-4 victory.
It was smooth sailing for the big lefty in this one, as he needed just 10 pitches to dispatch of the Mariners in order to pick up his 36th save of the season. Chapman has been lights-out in August, as he has yet to allow a run and has posted a 16:3 K:BB in 10 appearances for the month. The dominant stretch leaves him with a 2.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB over 51.2 innings on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....