Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up save No. 7

Chapman struck out the side against Houston on Thursday to earn his seventh save of the season.

After George Springer reached on a two-out single to left, Chapman quickly rebounded and retired Jose Altuve to nail down the win for New York. Chapman's average fastball velocity has been down a couple ticks early on, but it hasn't mattered, as Chapman is striking out batters at would be the second-base rate of his career and he's a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances. With Kenley Jansen struggling, Chapman is looking like perhaps the top closer option in fantasy baseball.