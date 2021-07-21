Chapman recorded the save Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing one run on one hit while fanning three in one inning.

Chapman struck out the side and needed 15 pitches (12 strikes) to clinch his 17th save of the season, but it wasn't a clean inning since he also allowed a ninth-inning homer to Andrew McCutchen. As such, Chapman's three-game streak of scoreless outings came to an end, and he is far from being the dominant, unhittable reliever he had been in past years. He owns an inflated 9.00 ERA across five appearances (four innings) this month.