Chapman pitched a clean ninth while striking out a batter en route to earning his ninth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rays on Wednesday.

Chapman was reported to have been pitching through a fingernail issue after he picked up a save in Tuesday's win over the Rays and did not appear to be bothered by it at all after manager Aaron Boone confirmed he was "fine." The hard-throwing lefty has looked as dominant as ever in his age 33 season, as he's this in Major League Baseball with nine saves and has yet to allow a run while sporting a 31:5 K:BB over 15 innings.