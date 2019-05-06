Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up seventh save
Chapman struck out the only batter he faced to record his seventh save in a 4-1 rain-shortened win over the Twins on Sunday.
Chapman entered the game in the eighth inning with two runners on base and promptly struck out Marwin Gonzalez to end the inning. After a one-hour rain delay, the game was called, and Chapman was awarded his seventh save of the season. Chapman has seven saves and a 2.13 ERA through 12.2 innings this season.
