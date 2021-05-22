Chapman (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the White Sox, allowing one walk with zero strikeouts while picking up the win.

He came on during a 1-1 game in the top of the ninth and Gleyber Torres walked it off in the bottom of the ninth, leaving Chapman as the pitcher of record. Chapman has been completely automatic this season, as he has yet to allow a run while striking out 36 in 18 innings.