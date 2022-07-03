Chapman pitched in the seventh inning in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians and walked all three batters he faced. He was charged with two earned runs.

Chapman, in his return from a bout with Achilles tendinitis, couldn't find the strike zone. He threw just seven of his 19 pitches for strikes. While Chapman didn't issue a walk during his minor-league rehab assignment, he was all over the place before hitting the IL, and until he starts showing some resemblance to his old self, it will be an easy call for manager Aaron Boone to keep Clay Holmes as the top option for saves.