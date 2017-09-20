Play

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Pitches scoreless frame for 20th save

Champan worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his 20th save of the season Tuesday against the Twins.

Staked to a three-run lead, Chapman hardly broke a swat with Chris Giminez doubled with two outs, buckling down to get Max Kepler to end the game. The flamethrower has been in dominant form of late, throwing seven consecutive scoreless outings while converting four straight save opportunities during that span.

