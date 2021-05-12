Manager Aaron Boone said Chapman is "fine" after pitching through a fingernail issue during Tuesday's win over the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The left-hander recorded the save by delivering a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout and one walk.

The 33-year-old notched his eighth save of the season despite the fingernail issue cropping up, and he has yet to blow a save opportunity this season. Chapman's availability going forward shouldn't be in doubt, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status the next couple days. He has yet to allow a run with a 30:5 K:BB through 14 innings.