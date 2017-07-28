Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Pitches two scoreless for third win

Chapman (3-1) struck out four batters over two scoreless innings to record his third win of the season during Thursday's win over the Rays.

It wasn't a seamless return to the closer role after missing time with a shoulder injury, but Chapman has now allowed just four hits and a single run over eight innings through his past seven appearances. He remains an elite relief option in all fantasy settings, and his current form is encouraging.

