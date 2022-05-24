Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to left Achilles tendinitis.
Chapman struggled significantly over his last five outings, giving up at least one run in all five and posting a 14.73 ERA and 3.27 WHIP over that stretch. It's unclear to what extent he was battling Achilles issues throughout that time. He'll miss at least 15 days, with the Yankees yet to give a timeline for his return beyond that point. Clay Holmes hasn't given up a run since his first outing of the year and appears to be the top choice to close games until Chapman returns.
