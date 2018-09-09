Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Plays catch Friday

Chapman (knee) played catch from 90 feet Friday with no issues, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's a significant step for Chapman as he rehabs from left knee tendinitis, which included three PRP injections during the last week of August. The Yankees have previously expressed some doubt the 30-year-old would be able to return in 2018, but Friday's throwing session is certainly a step in the right direction.

