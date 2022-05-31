Chapman (Achilles) was cleared to resume playing catch Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The activity marks the first notable step forward in the recovery process for Chapman since he was placed on the 15-day injured list a week ago due to left Achilles tendinitis. The Yankees have yet to announce a timeline for Chapman's return, but based on his limited activity to date, he seems unlikely to be activated when first eligible June 7.
