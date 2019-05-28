Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Posts 15th save

Chapman allowed one hit but still recorded his 15th save of the year in a 5-2 victory against the Padres on Monday.

Despite the hit, Chapman retired the Padres on 11 pitches in large part because he didn't record any strikeouts. Incredibly, this was the first time all season Chapman didn't register a punchout during an outing. He is 15-for-16 in save chances with a 1.66 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 21.2 innings this season.