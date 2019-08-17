Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Posts 34th save
Chapman yielded a walk and struck out two during the ninth inning to record his 34th save in a 3-2 victory against the Indians on Friday.
The left-hander broke his streak of four straight frames without allowing a walk, but he didn't move past first base. Chapman has 16 strikeouts in his last 10 innings and during that stretch, he's yielded two runs while recording nine saves and zero blown opportunities. Overall, Chapman is 3-2 with 34 saves, 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season.
