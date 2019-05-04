Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Posts sixth save

Chapman earned his sixth save of the year, allowing one hit and recording one strikeouts, in a 6-3 victory against the Twins on Friday.

The first batter Chapman faced singled, and because of a fielder's choice and wild pitch, he made it to third, but Chapman retired the next two batters without advancement. The 31-year-old closer hasn't seen many save opportunities early this year, but he is 6-for-7 in save chances with a 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. Chapman has yielded one run in his last 9.1 innings.