Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Preserves tie with shaky inning

Chapman tossed one scoreless inning Saturday against the Athletics, walking three and striking out one.

Chapman was brought in to preserve a tie game in the top of the ninth inning and just barely managed to keep the game tied. He began by walking the bases loaded before striking out Mark Canha. He then got out of the jam with some help from left fielder Brett Gardner, who caught a fly ball and just barely threw out Matt Olson tagging up to score. Chapman now has 35 strikeouts and eight walks in 18 innings, ratios right in line with the numbers he's posted throughout his career.