Chapman (illness) produced his first negative test result for COVID-19 on Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

GM Brian Cashman said earlier in the week the veteran left-hander was mostly symptom-free but was still testing positive for coronavirus, so this could be a significant step toward his return. Chapman still must produce a second negative test before being cleared to rejoin the team, while Zack Britton is expected to fill in as the closer until that occurs.

More News