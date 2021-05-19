Chapman gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Rangers.

It's the sixth time in 16 appearances this season Chapman has gotten all his outs via strikeout. The veteran closer has been almost untouchable so far, and he has yet to give up an earned run or blow a save while piling up a 34:5 K:BB through 16 innings.