Chapman walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 3-1 win over Atlanta.
The flamethrowing lefty hasn't had many saves chances yet due to the Yankees' struggles, but Chapman has been all but untouchable to begin the season. He has yet to give up a run through five innings over five appearances with a 13:2 K:BB.
