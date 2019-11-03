Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Reaches new deal with Yankees

Chapman added an extra year to his contract Saturday to keep him with the Yankees through the 2022 season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Chapman's previous deal included $15 million player options for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and he'll now receive those totals in addition to the $18 million for 2022. The veteran left-hander was again one of the top closers in baseball in 2019 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB while converting 37 of 42 save opportunities. The season may have ended on a sour note with Jose Altuve's walkoff, two-run home in Game 6 of the ALCS, but Chapman should again be a reliable option for saves in 2020.

