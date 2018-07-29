Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Rebounds for 27th save

Chapman gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning during the second game of Friday's doubleheader to record his 27th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Royals.

The left-hander hadn't pitched since his control completely deserted him against the Mets last Saturday, but Chapman looked more like his dominant self in this one. Despite the occasional lapses, he still has a 1.98 ERA and 70:20 K:BB through 41 innings on the year, with only a single blown save.