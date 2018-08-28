Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Receives another injection

Chapman received a second PRP injection in his left knee Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said this was part of the original plan after Chapman received the first injection last week. The Yankees still intend to reevaluate him in a week or two, after which there will hopefully be a more concrete timetable for his return. Until then, Boone will mix and match between Dellin Betances, Zach Britton and David Robertson in the ninth inning.

