Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Receives PRP injection

Chapman (knee) received a PRP injection in his left leg Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman moved to the disabled list Wednesday after his left knee tendinitis resurfaced, and he is now likely looking at a return in mid-September. Following the injection, manager Aaron Boone stated "I think in two weeks we'll see where we're at," per David Lennon of Newsday. In the meantime, Boone will choose from David Robertson (shoulder), Dellin Betances and Zach Britton when it comes to save opportunities.