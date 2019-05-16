Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 11th save

Chapman struck out two batters and didn't allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to record the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

Chapman had little trouble preserving the Yankees' two-run lead to earn his 11th save of the season. He's shown no signs of slowing down despite early concerns about his velocity, as he's recorded at least one strikeout in each of his 18 appearances this season despite never pitching for more than one inning. Chapman's paired 25 strikeouts across 16.2 innings with a strong 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to remain one of the more reliable closers to begin the campaign.