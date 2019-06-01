Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 16th save
Chapman struck out two batters during his 16th save of the season in a 4-1 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.
The 31-year-old struck out just two batters in his last three innings prior to Friday, so it was nice to see Chapman back to his strikeout ways. Despite fewer punchouts over the last week, he experienced a dominate month, posting a 0.80 ERA while going 10-for-10 in save chances. Overall, Chapman owns a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34 strikeouts this season. He is also 16-for-17 in save opportunities.
