Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 17th save
Chapman pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record the save Saturday against the Mets.
Chapman notched his 17th save of the season, one night after an injury scare to his left knee. He did labor a bit -- he needed 24 pitches to complete his inning of work and threw only 13 of 24 pitches for strikes -- but his velocity remained in the high 90s. At this point, there's no action to be taken based on his injury, but it is worth monitoring going forward, especially if his performance begins to suffer.
