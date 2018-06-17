Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 20th save

Chapman earned his 20th save of the season with one strikeout during a clean ninth inning Saturday against the Rays.

Chasen Shreve started the ninth inning by given up a home run and a triple, but Chapman entered the game and did not allow the run to score. The 30-year-old has blown only one save in 2018 and has a 1.17 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 53 strikeouts across 30.2 innings.