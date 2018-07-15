Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 26th save

Chapman walked one and struck out one in the ninth inning to record his 26th save of the season Saturday against the Indians.

Chapman allowed the second batter he faced to reach base but recorded the final two outs via strikeout and flyout respectively. He now ranks third in the American League with 26 saves and has not blown an opportunity since May 4.

