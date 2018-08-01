Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 29th save

Chapman secured his 29th save of the season against the Orioles on Tuesday by striking out the side.

Chapman has struck out the side in back-to-back outings and required only 13 pitches to do so Tuesday. The 30-year-old has struggled in some non-save appearances, but has converted 22 straight save opportunities and has blown only one all season with a 1.88 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 76 strikeouts across 43 innings.