Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 29th save
Chapman secured his 29th save of the season against the Orioles on Tuesday by striking out the side.
Chapman has struck out the side in back-to-back outings and required only 13 pitches to do so Tuesday. The 30-year-old has struggled in some non-save appearances, but has converted 22 straight save opportunities and has blown only one all season with a 1.88 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 76 strikeouts across 43 innings.
