Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records one-out save versus Tigers
Chapman struck out the only batter he faced to earn his 14th save of the season Monday against the Tigers.
The Yankees entered the ninth with a five-run lead, but they called on Chapman after an error and two doubles plated a pair of runs. He wasted no time, pumping in five of six pitches for strikes as he punched out Victor Martinez to end it. Chapman has been dominant of late, allowing just one run over his last 9.2 innings to lower his ERA to 1.46 and striking out 15 during that span.
