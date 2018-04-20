Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records third save
Chapman struck out the side to record his third save of the season Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Chapman needed only 12 pitches to set the Blue Jays down in order to secure the win for the Yankees. He has been dominant through eight innings this season, striking out 17 batters while allowing only six baserunners. He's been an elite source of saves and should remain so.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Excels in non-save situation•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fans two Jays in opener•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Four strikeouts in two spring frames•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down win for 22nd save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects 21st save•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...