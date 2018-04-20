Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records third save

Chapman struck out the side to record his third save of the season Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Chapman needed only 12 pitches to set the Blue Jays down in order to secure the win for the Yankees. He has been dominant through eight innings this season, striking out 17 batters while allowing only six baserunners. He's been an elite source of saves and should remain so.

