Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records two-out save versus Tigers

Chapman retired both batters he faced with one strikeout to earn his 13th save of the season Monday against the Tigers.

Chapman was called upon with a five-run lead, but the bases were loaded with one out in the ninth. He gave up a run-scoring groundout to Mikie Mahtook and was able to strike out James McCann to end the trreat. Chapman has now been charged with just one earned run over his last 9.2 innings, gathering five saves and two wins during that stretch, and he looks to be in top form as the season heads into August.

