Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records two saves

Chapman recorded two saves in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one hit while striking out four over two scoreless innings.

Chapman had little trouble preserving the Yankees' leads. He's shown no signs of slowing down despite early concerns about his velocity, as he's recorded at least one strikeout in each of his 18 appearances this season. Chapman's paired 25 strikeouts across 16.2 innings with a strong 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to remain one of the more reliable closers to begin the campaign.