Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records two saves
Chapman recorded two saves in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one hit while striking out four over two scoreless innings.
Chapman had little trouble preserving the Yankees' leads. He's shown no signs of slowing down despite early concerns about his velocity, as he's recorded at least one strikeout in each of his 18 appearances this season. Chapman's paired 25 strikeouts across 16.2 innings with a strong 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to remain one of the more reliable closers to begin the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...