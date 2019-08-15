Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records two strikeouts in save
Chapman allowed a hit but struck out two to post his 33rd save in a 6-5 victory against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Unsurprisingly, this was Chapman's ninth straight outing with at least out strikeout. The last time he didn't post a punchout was July 23, which was also his last blown save. Chapman has converted eight straight save chances since then. He is 3-2 with 33 saves, 2.45 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season.
