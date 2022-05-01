Chapman saved Saturday's 3-0 win over the Royals, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Chapman came on in the ninth to protect a 3-0 lead and made quick work of the three Royals he faced, firing seven of 11 pitches for strikes in the process. The 34-year-old is still yet to surrender a run through 8.1 innings while allowing eight baserunners and punching out 11 batters.

More News