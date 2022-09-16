Chapman (leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Brewers.

Clay Holmes has a 2.89 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in 9.1 innings since regaining the closer's role in late August. Chapman, who struck out five and walked two in two scoreless rehab innings, may get some save chances, but they could be few and far between.